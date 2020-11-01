OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 286.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $102.32 to $112.92 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

AAPL opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,887.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.22. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

