OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OP Bancorp provides commercial banking services to retail and institutional customers. It offer commercial lending, home loans, online banking, cash management, certificate of deposits, wire transfers and debit and credit cards services. The company operates primarily in Seattle, Washington, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. OP Bancorp is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

In other OP Bancorp news, Director Jason Hwang sold 10,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $66,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Choi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 73,443 shares of company stock worth $465,246 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 11.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 851,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 85,629 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 89.7% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 57.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in OP Bancorp by 55.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in OP Bancorp by 18.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 21,591 shares during the last quarter.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

