Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.54. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 482,800 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 406,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

