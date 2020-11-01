Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $284.68 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will report $284.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $288.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.90 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $462.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 2.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,128,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,354,000 after buying an additional 822,961 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 74.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,327,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,659,000 after buying an additional 2,695,228 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 6.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,618,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,609,000 after buying an additional 315,549 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 153.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 1,280,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after buying an additional 40,295 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $13.11. 2,070,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,134. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.54.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

