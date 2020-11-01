Own Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $465,969.00 (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Own has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Own token can currently be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00030161 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $532.15 or 0.03847843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00026486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00211690 BTC.

About Own

Own is a token. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket . The official website for Own is weown.com

Own Token Trading

Own can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, DDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

