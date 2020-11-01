Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Raymond James

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PPBI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 32,494 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 512.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 124,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 66,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

