Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 179 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 10,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.2% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.99. 1,009,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $176.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 169.22, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.22.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

In related news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at $122,596,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,320 shares of company stock worth $30,498,048. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

