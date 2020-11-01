Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,183 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 136.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in eBay by 53.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,162,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,826 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in eBay by 49.7% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $443,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,388 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in eBay by 31.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $480,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,687 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in eBay by 29.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,504,814.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,500.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $793,698.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,432 shares of company stock worth $8,625,544 in the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Shares of EBAY traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,566,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,916,432. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 85.02% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.