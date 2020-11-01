Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 15.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 608 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in F5 Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $165,711.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,677 shares of company stock worth $762,205. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Colliers Secur. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

F5 Networks stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.94. 1,112,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $156.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.67. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

