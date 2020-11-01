Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 5.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 19.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in MSCI by 0.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSCI traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $349.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.64 and a 200 day moving average of $347.24. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $398.49.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on MSCI from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $384.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.78.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total value of $875,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,540,599.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,677,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

