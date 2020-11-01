Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 396 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALXN stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.14. 1,820,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,730. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALXN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

