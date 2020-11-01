Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LZB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

In related news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 42,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,496,142.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 618,430 shares in the company, valued at $21,713,077.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $34.23. 640,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.22. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $37.48.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.74 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

