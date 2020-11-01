Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

PE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Parsley Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.46.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of PE stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $3,636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,845,514.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 500.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.