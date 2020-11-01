Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Partners Group stock opened at $910.86 on Wednesday. Partners Group has a 12-month low of $535.00 and a 12-month high of $1,030.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $945.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $902.85.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.