Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 424 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,928 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $202.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.04 and its 200 day moving average is $199.99. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,530.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

