PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Short Interest Up 24.6% in October

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the September 30th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 174,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PCM Fund during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PCM Fund during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PCM Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PCM Fund during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 17,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. PCM Fund has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit