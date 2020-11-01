PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Short Interest Up 24.6% in October

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the September 30th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 174,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PCM Fund during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PCM Fund during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PCM Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PCM Fund during the second quarter valued at $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. 17,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,727. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. PCM Fund has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

