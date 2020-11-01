Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Raised to $259.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $233.00 to $259.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.38.

PEN stock opened at $261.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.13. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. Research analysts expect that Penumbra will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $1,175,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,003.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total value of $149,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,022 shares of company stock worth $8,089,417. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,938,000 after acquiring an additional 132,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,982,000 after acquiring an additional 178,998 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

