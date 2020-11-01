PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to $151.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra upgraded PerkinElmer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PerkinElmer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.07.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $129.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.74. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $134.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 144,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 53,918 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

