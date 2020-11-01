PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

PETS has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut PetMed Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60. PetMed Express has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $599.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth about $2,475,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 352.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

