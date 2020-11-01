Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 322.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.02. 6,157,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

