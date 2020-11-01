PhoenixDAO (PHNX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $48,891.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $737,128.78 and $48,891.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PhoenixDAO Profile

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,063,806 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

