Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Photronics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. Photronics has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $640.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $59,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,127.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 4,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,366.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,890 shares of company stock valued at $280,264. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 547,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 383,034 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,098,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,909,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Photronics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 234,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Photronics by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 207,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

