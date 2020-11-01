Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,241 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,225 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 32.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,484 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,499,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,896.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $3,251,024.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,024.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,732,951 shares of company stock worth $180,452,849.

Shares of PINS traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.95. 57,147,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,936,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on Pinterest from $58.74 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.68.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

