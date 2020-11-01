Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PINS. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global raised Pinterest to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.68.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $68.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 433,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $15,037,509.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,037,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $49,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,732,951 shares of company stock valued at $180,452,849 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $258,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 500.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 488.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 89.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $688,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

