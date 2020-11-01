Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners raised Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Pinterest from $44.50 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.68.

NYSE:PINS opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $68.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 35,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,229,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $49,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,732,951 shares of company stock valued at $180,452,849.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Pinterest by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 45,102 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 109,021 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,931,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

