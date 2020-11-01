Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective lifted by Pivotal Research from $44.50 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PINS. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. OTR Global raised shares of Pinterest to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.68.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $58.95 on Thursday. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $49,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $3,251,024.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,024.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,732,951 shares of company stock valued at $180,452,849 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

