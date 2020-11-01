Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.68.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $68.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $2,621,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 1,496,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $55,610,503.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,352.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,732,951 shares of company stock worth $180,452,849.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 30.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469,357 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $88,499,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $54,948,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 19.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,858,000 after buying an additional 1,610,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pinterest by 97.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,657,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,032,000 after buying an additional 1,311,850 shares during the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

