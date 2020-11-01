Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Raised to “Buy” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. MKM Partners currently has $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.68.

Get Pinterest alerts:

PINS opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $68.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. Research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 78,899 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $2,734,639.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 350,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $12,099,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,732,951 shares of company stock valued at $180,452,849 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.