Piper Sandler Lowers Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $143.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Livongo Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Livongo Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Livongo Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Get Livongo Health alerts:

Shares of LVGO opened at $139.77 on Wednesday. Livongo Health has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $151.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.80. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -340.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $7.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 422,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $52,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,348,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,850,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Zane M. Burke sold 49,115 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $6,114,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 964,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,122,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 691,865 shares of company stock valued at $86,180,389 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Livongo Health by 106.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Livongo Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livongo Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.