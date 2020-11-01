Piper Sandler Upgrades Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

CBNK stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $15.07.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 380,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 53,156 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

