Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

BPIRY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 1,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924. Piraeus Bank has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $7.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

Piraeus Bank Company Profile

Piraeus Bank SA provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. It offers time, structured, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, working capital, project, and real estate loans; overdrafts; and credit, debit, and prepaid cards.

