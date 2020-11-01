Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
BPIRY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 1,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924. Piraeus Bank has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $7.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.
Piraeus Bank Company Profile
