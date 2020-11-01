Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Plantronics updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.85-1.05 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.85-1.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PLT traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,318,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,458. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74.

In other news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $53,870,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLT. Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Northland Securities upgraded Plantronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Plantronics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

