POA Network (POA) Price Tops $0.0176 on Top Exchanges

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One POA Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, Binance and HitBTC. POA Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

