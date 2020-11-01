PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PBTHF stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. PointsBet has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.08.

About PointsBet

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. It operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. The company offers traditional fixed odds betting on racing and sports; and spread betting, a betting option that allows to collect from a bet based on correctness.

