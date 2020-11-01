Pritchard Capital Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $589.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective boosted by Pritchard Capital from $518.00 to $589.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $509.89.

NOW opened at $497.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow has a one year low of $238.29 and a one year high of $533.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 762 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.36, for a total value of $329,458.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,070.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

