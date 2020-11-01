Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSA opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

