PROS (NYSE:PRO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

Get PROS alerts:

PRO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PROS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PROS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PROS has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PROS has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.54.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROS will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of PROS by 85.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of PROS by 105.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 79,229 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 21.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,388,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,281,000 after purchasing an additional 426,765 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.