Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $64.00 to $60.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.91.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,256. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zalman acquired 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

