Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.91.

PB opened at $55.11 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

In related news, CEO David Zalman acquired 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

