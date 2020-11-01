Psagot Investment House Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 878,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,789,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 84,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.11. 7,364,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $360.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.71 and its 200-day moving average is $147.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.