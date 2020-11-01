PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PUMA SE (PUM.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €88.56 ($104.18).

PUMA SE (PUM.F) stock opened at €75.04 ($88.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €77.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €68.12. PUMA SE has a 12 month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 12 month high of €84.30 ($99.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

