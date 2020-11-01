PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PUMA SE (PUM.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €88.56 ($104.18).

ETR:PUM opened at €75.04 ($88.28) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €77.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €68.12. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. PUMA SE has a 52 week low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 52 week high of €84.30 ($99.18).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

