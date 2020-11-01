Rarible Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $392,007.00 (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Rarible has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $392,007.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible token can currently be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00014491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00080933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00204576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00030352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.01201413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000186 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000558 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

Buying and Selling Rarible

Rarible can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

