Raymond James Raises First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $90.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FSLR. TheStreet raised First Solar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 140166 started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered First Solar from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.20.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.94. First Solar has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $39,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,784.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,738,898 shares of company stock valued at $599,198,523. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Solar by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

