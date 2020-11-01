Raymond James Raises ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Price Target to $8.00

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) had its target price raised by Raymond James to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AR Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ORBC. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.20. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 100,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $431,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ORBCOMM by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ORBCOMM by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 609,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ORBCOMM by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 94,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ORBCOMM by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 44,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

