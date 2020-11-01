Raymond James Upgrades MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to “Market Perform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.63. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $127,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 147.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $201,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth $212,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

