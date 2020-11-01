RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.17.

RBB stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $252.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other news, Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 357.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 58.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,946 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

