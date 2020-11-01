Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 17.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,248,000 after buying an additional 662,708 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,496,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 2,489.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 101,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 97,841 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 355,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,009,000 after buying an additional 92,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 21.2% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 500,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,725,000 after buying an additional 87,609 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.86.

In related news, Director Dean A. Foate sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $723,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,206.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $407,647.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,281.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,887. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

RBC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.65. 311,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,195. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Regal Beloit Co. has a 1 year low of $51.99 and a 1 year high of $103.32.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.