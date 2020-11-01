Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $49.89.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($6.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($5.68). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 141,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,000. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Relay Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.