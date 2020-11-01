Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $69.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RLMD opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.18).

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,710.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $161,000.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.