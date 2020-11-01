Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $69.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of RLMD opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.17.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.18).

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,710.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $161,000.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Analyst Recommendations for Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit